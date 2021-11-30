Pharmacy residency programs

CONTACT INFORMATION

Residency Director: Catherine Cone, PharmD, BCPS

Pharmacy Department (119)

1501 San Pedro Drive SE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Phone: 505-265-1711 ext. 4794 Fax: 505-256-2789

AMBULATORY CARE PHARMACY

PRIMARY CARE PHARMACY CLINICS

Managing clinical outcomes and patient drug therapy (including prescriptive authority) can occur throughout training in:

Pharmacy Direct Patient Care Clinics Hyperlipidemia Hypertension Smoking Cessation D iabetes T hyroid disorders Medications Review CHF (stable)



Clinical responsibilities in these areas will be longitudinal throughout the residency year.

Activities in these areas include:

Perform physical assessment and patient triage

Adjust patients’ hypertension, hyperlipidemic, diabetic, thyroid, pain and anticoagulation medications

Perform medication reviews of patient profiles for drug interactions, therapeutic duplications , contraindications, or better us of medications

Provide drug information to patients and allied health professionals

Provide patient education

Develop strategies to improve medication adherence

AMBULATORY CARE SPECIALTY CLINICS

Additional experience may be obtained in the following clinics (experience may be longitudinal or during block rotations):

Certified Diabetes Educators

Anticoagulation

CHF

HIV

Pain Management

Psychiatry

Spinal Cord Injury

Geriatrics/Long Term Care

RESIDENCY IN PRIMARY CARE PHARMACY

PHILOSOPHY

The New Mexico VA Health Care System in Albuquerque, New Mexico offers a one-year postgraduate year 2 (PGY2) specialized residency in Primary Care Pharmacy. The philosophy of the residency is to train pharmacists to provide the highest quality care in today’s challenging health care environment. The resident will gain experience in direct patient care, decision making, policy, and program development.

CLINICAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The resident will provide care through the Primary Care Clinics and will be working with each of the Primary Care Clinical Pharmacists. The resident will work toward obtaining prescriptive authority and is expected to obtain a sponsoring physician under whose authority the resident will practice.

RESEARCH ACTIVITIES

The resident is required to complete a major project or research protocol. The project should be publishable material. The resident may join a project already in progress with an attending physician or pharmacist. Additionally, the VA Cooperative Studies (the research arm of the VA), located in Albuquerque, may take residents for a rotation.

OTHER RESIDENCY ACTIVITIES

Additional opportunities and activities that may occur through out the residency include:

Presentation of Research Results at Regional Residency Conference

Teaching Opportunities with patients and students

Supervised opportunities for becoming a preceptor for pharmacy students and PGY1 residents

Weekly Journal Club

Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Design and implementation of new clinical service/s

BENEFITS

Benefits provided to the resident include a competitive annual stipend, health insurance, annual leave, and sick leave. Educational leave to attend meetings and conferences are also included as part of the benefits package.

DEADLINES

Please contact us with any questions regarding obtaining an application for our PGY2 Specialty Residency program and application deadlines. Thank you for your interest in our program!