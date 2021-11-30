Pharmacy residency programs
AMBULATORY CARE PHARMACY
PRIMARY CARE PHARMACY CLINICS
Managing clinical outcomes and patient drug therapy (including prescriptive authority) can occur throughout training in:
- Pharmacy Direct Patient Care Clinics
- Hyperlipidemia
- Hypertension
- Smoking Cessation
- D iabetes
- T hyroid disorders
- Medications Review
- CHF (stable)
Clinical responsibilities in these areas will be longitudinal throughout the residency year.
Activities in these areas include:
- Perform physical assessment and patient triage
- Adjust patients’ hypertension, hyperlipidemic, diabetic, thyroid, pain and anticoagulation medications
- Perform medication reviews of patient profiles for drug interactions, therapeutic duplications , contraindications, or better us of medications
- Provide drug information to patients and allied health professionals
- Provide patient education
- Develop strategies to improve medication adherence
AMBULATORY CARE SPECIALTY CLINICS
Additional experience may be obtained in the following clinics (experience may be longitudinal or during block rotations):
- Certified Diabetes Educators
- Anticoagulation
- CHF
- HIV
- Pain Management
- Psychiatry
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Geriatrics/Long Term Care
RESIDENCY IN PRIMARY CARE PHARMACY
PHILOSOPHY
The New Mexico VA Health Care System in Albuquerque, New Mexico offers a one-year postgraduate year 2 (PGY2) specialized residency in Primary Care Pharmacy. The philosophy of the residency is to train pharmacists to provide the highest quality care in today’s challenging health care environment. The resident will gain experience in direct patient care, decision making, policy, and program development.
CLINICAL RESPONSIBILITIES
The resident will provide care through the Primary Care Clinics and will be working with each of the Primary Care Clinical Pharmacists. The resident will work toward obtaining prescriptive authority and is expected to obtain a sponsoring physician under whose authority the resident will practice.
RESEARCH ACTIVITIES
The resident is required to complete a major project or research protocol. The project should be publishable material. The resident may join a project already in progress with an attending physician or pharmacist. Additionally, the VA Cooperative Studies (the research arm of the VA), located in Albuquerque, may take residents for a rotation.
OTHER RESIDENCY ACTIVITIES
Additional opportunities and activities that may occur through out the residency include:
- Presentation of Research Results at Regional Residency Conference
- Teaching Opportunities with patients and students
- Supervised opportunities for becoming a preceptor for pharmacy students and PGY1 residents
- Weekly Journal Club
- Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Design and implementation of new clinical service/s
BENEFITS
Benefits provided to the resident include a competitive annual stipend, health insurance, annual leave, and sick leave. Educational leave to attend meetings and conferences are also included as part of the benefits package.
