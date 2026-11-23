New Mexico Pharmacy Residency Programs

As an accredited American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) program, the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Albuquerque, New Mexico offers postgraduate (PGY1 and PGY2) specialized residency in pharmacy practice. The mission of the residency program is to equip pharmacists with the skills necessary to provide the highest quality of care to meet today’s health care challenges within the Veteran community. The resident gains experience in direct patient care, decision making, policy, and program development.

The Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year program that currently admits four PGY1 residents and two PGY2 residents (one in psychiatry and one in internal medicine).

About VA New Mexico Health Care System

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving Veterans, their families and caregivers. Today, it is part of a network of 14 locations with healthcare services and 13 community-based outpatient clinics across New Mexico and Southern Colorado.

Our pharmacy residency program operates in Albuquerque, NM, at our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, named after Korean War U.S. Marine Medal of Honor Recipient. Opened in 1932, our campus includes a 310-bed care facility and Level 1 tertiary referral center. We have affiliations with the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College.

Program Overview

Clinical Emphasis

In 1985, NMVAHCS established a Pharmacy Residency—a clinically based, collaborative program designed to meet the needs of our veterans. We are staffed with over 25 qualified preceptors across multiple disciplines who emphasize evidence-based pharmacotherapy practices. The entire department participates in training residents and facilitates a comprehensive level of experience.

Residents are immersed in a variety of patient care settings—inpatient, outpatient, and longitudinal—requiring constant interaction with physicians and other health care professionals. Through our rotations, we encourage our residents to develop areas of interest and expertise in pharmacy practice.

Throughout the year, residents are expected to gain proficiency in managing drug therapy for optimal patient outcomes:

Review patient charts, drug interactions, therapeutic duplications, and contraindications

Educate patients and other health professionals on drug information

Develop strategies to improve medication adherence

Perform physical assessments and patient triage

Obtain prescriptive authority under sponsoring physician (PGY2)

Project Management

PGY1 residents are required to complete a longitudinal project focused on quality or process improvement. PGY2 residents are required to complete a longitudinal project focused on quality or process improvement and a medication use evaluation (MUE).

Other Responsibilities

Residents are also expected to participate in other learning experiences to supplement their training and include the following activities:

Present project results at a regional residency conference

Teach health care professionals, patients, and students on pharmacy topics

Provide oversight and preceptorship to pharmacy students

Approve/deny non-formulary drug consults following patient chart reviews

Present recent medical literature and patient cases to pharmacy department

Review, design, and/or implement new clinical services, protocols, and workflows.

Benefits

Benefits provided to the resident include a competitive annual stipend, health insurance, annual leave, and sick leave. Educational leave required to attend meetings and conferences is also included as part of the benefits package.

Thank you for your interest in our programs. For questions regarding our residency programs, application process, deadlines, and expectations, please contact us below:

Jillian Sherrod, PharmD

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director

Phone:

Email: jillian.sherrod@va.gov



Wesley D. Campbell, PharmD, PhC, BCPS, BCPP

PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director

Phone:

Email: wesley.campbell2@va.gov



Keith Thornell, PharmD

PGY2 Pain Management Pharmacy Residency Director

Phone:

Email: richard.thornell@va.gov



Whitney Ha, PharmD, BCPS

PGY2 Pain Management Pharmacy Residency Director

Phone:

Email: WhitneyHa@va.gov

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