Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Thank you for your interest in the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PC-NPR) in Albuquerque, NM. The mission of this program is to provide novice nurse practitioners with exceptional clinical training, didactics and mentorship to enhance clinical competence, increase confidence to practice independently, and become well-prepared to provide high quality primary care for Veterans.

Raymond G. Murphy New Mexico VA Healthcare System



PC-NPR Program Structure



The New Mexico VA Health Care System (NMVAHCS) is centered in Albuquerque on a busy, historic campus with an expansive service area that covers the entire State of New Mexico, and parts of both Southern Colorado and Eastern Arizona. The PC-NPR offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes rotations through primary care, chronic pain, diabetes, mental health, surgical and medical clinics.

The residency is 12 months in length and will include clinical rotations and multidisciplinary didactic experiences focused on 1) strengthening confidence as a licensed, independent practitioner in health promotion, disease prevention, health education and counseling 2) enhancing clinical skills and knowledge to provide effective, evidence-based and ethical approach to diagnosing and managing acute and chronic medical conditions.

Residents will also develop and implement a VA related evidence-based quality enhancement and/or system redesign project with formal presentation to peers, faculty and interdisciplinary colleagues as part of program completion.

Training areas at the NMVAHCS will include the following clinics, programs or services: General Outpatient Primary Care, Diabetes clinic, Mental Health clinic (Primary care mental health), Chronic pain (opioid management), Surgical rotations (urology, general surgery, podiatry, orthopedics, plastics and ENT) and Medical rotations (cardiology, Hematology, GI, Pulmonary and Neurology) .

The strong academic partnership between NMVAHCS and University of New Mexico College of Nursing (UNM CON) will enable the PC-NPR residents to further enhance clinical, leadership and teaching skills. Residents will participate in structured clinical simulations as learners and simulation developers. They will also participate as learners in educational training courses for faculty and preceptors at the UNM CON and as guest presenters for nursing students at the graduate and undergraduate level. Didactic content presented to students will be related to Veteran-centered health care and chronic disease management.

PC-NPR Salary and Benefits

Residents in our program are considered federal trainees with a competitive stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes in part, paid vacation and sick leave, 10 paid holidays and health benefits. The resident stipend is based on the current year’s allocation rate for the local area.

Application Process



Our program will support a total of three (3) residents each year.



PC-NPR Residency Eligibility:

US Citizenship Graduate from a nurse practitioner program with a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) Recent graduate (within the past 12 months) Hold a Master and/or Doctorate degree with a specialty in Family Practice or Adult Gerontology Proficient in written and spoken English Completion of each of the following upon program acceptance: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, flu shot, Hep B titer

Application Requirements:

Completed PC-NPR Residency Application- See below for application form. A Letter of Interest (no more than two double-spaced pages to include but not limited to the following): Your three most important professional goals. Discussion of your experience with a variety of patient populations (e.g. Veterans, vulnerable, underserved or elderly populations). How your career goals align with the PC-NPR role and with furthering the profession. “Unofficial” nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation) copy of recent BLS A copy of APRN License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)** A copy of DEA License (not required with application but required within 30 days of beginning residency) ** A copy of FNP or AGNP Board-Certification (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency) Three (3) letters of recommendation: One (1) letter from an academic instructor. One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor). One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker

* Content in each letter should include the nature of the work relationship with the candidate, the candidate’s work performance, the candidate’s interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to the residency program.

**Residents are strongly encouraged to hold APRN licensure from a State that provides licensed independent practice without practice restrictions or physician collaborative agreement requirements. A 90 day waiver can be applied during application. APRN license must be completed prior to start of program.



Application Dates:

The deadline for application submission is May 30th, 2023 for Academic year 22/23.



Only complete applications will be moved forward for consideration. Candidates will be considered until all positions are filled, therefore early submission is highly encouraged.

For questions regarding the application process or residency program, please email Dr. Erin Baragiola

Submit completed application packet electronically via email to:

Dr. Erin Baragiola DNP, FNP-BC

Program Director-Primary Care Residency Program

Erin.baragiola@va.gov

Program Start Date:

Monday, August 28, 2023

The letter of acceptance will include follow-up instructions regarding completion of the HR process, introductory meetings with the Residency Coordinator and Director, information regarding residency appointment and new employee orientation.

Application Form-VA Form 10-2850D (PDF)