Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Raymond G. Murphy New Mexico VA Healthcare System



The New Mexico VA Health Care System (NMVAHCS) is centered in Albuquerque on a busy, historic campus. Its expansive service area covers the entire State of New Mexico and parts of Southern Colorado and Eastern Arizona. The PC-NPR offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes rotations through primary care, chronic pain, diabetes, surgical, and medical clinics.

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PC-NPR Program Structure

The residency is 12 months in length and will include clinical rotations and multidisciplinary didactic experiences focused on 1) strengthening confidence as a licensed, independent practitioner in health promotion, disease prevention, health education, and counseling and 2) enhancing clinical skills and knowledge to provide a practical, evidence-based, and ethical approach to diagnosing and managing acute and chronic medical conditions.

Residents will also develop and implement a VA-related evidence-based quality enhancement and system redesign project, which will be formalized and presented to peers, faculty, and interdisciplinary colleagues during the program's completion.

Training areas at the NMVAHCS will include the following clinics, programs, or services: General Outpatient Primary Care, Diabetes clinic, Mental Health clinic (Primary care mental health), Chronic pain (opioid management), Surgical rotations (urology, general surgery, podiatry, orthopedics, plastics, and ENT) and Medical rotations (cardiology, Hematology, GI, Pulmonary and Neurology).

The solid academic partnership between NMVAHCS, the University of New Mexico College of Nursing (UNM CON), and the New Mexico State University School of Nursing (NMSU SON) will enable the PC-NPR residents further to enhance clinical, leadership, and teaching skills. Residents will participate in structured clinical simulations as learners and simulation developers. They will also participate as learners in educational training courses for faculty and preceptors at the UNM CON and as guest presenters for nursing students at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Didactic content presented to students will be related to Veteran-centered health care and chronic disease management. The Primary Care NP Residency is CCNE-accredited. For more certification information, visit their website.

CCNE Website

PC-NPR Salary and Benefits

Residents in our program are considered federal trainees. They receive a competitive stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation and sick leave, ten paid holidays, and health benefits. The resident stipend is based on the current year’s allocation rate for the local area.

Application Process



Our program will support four (4) residents each year.



PC-NPR Residency Eligibility:

US Citizenship Graduate from a nurse practitioner program with a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) Recent graduate (within the past 12 months) Hold a Master's and Doctorate with a specialty in Family Practice or Adult-Gerontology Proficient in written and spoken English Completion of each of the following upon program acceptance: drug screen, background investigation, lab, and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, flu shot, Hep B titer

*Diploma and NP license are not required at the time of application. Please email Peggy Macasieb if you have any questions. Peggy.Macasieb@va.gov

Application Requirements:

Completed PC-NPR Residency Application- See below for the application form. A Letter of Interest (no more than two double-spaced pages to include but not limited to the following): Three professional goals, how your goals align with the PC-NPR role and with furthering the profession. Discuss your experience with various patient populations (e.g., Veterans, vulnerable, underserved, or elderly populations). Integrity and values. Quality improvement projects or research and publications. “Unofficial” nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation) A copy of recent BLS A copy of APRN License (not required with application)** A copy of the DEA License (the NMVAHC will pay for the DEA if accepted) A copy of FNP or AGNP Board Certification (not required with application) Three (3) letters of recommendation: One (1) letter from an academic instructor. One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor). One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker.* (please have references email Peggy Macasieb directly) Curriculum Vitae/Resume (Must include education, experience, research and publication, leadership service, life experience-volunteer, and professional memberships or awards)

* Content in each letter should include the nature of the working relationship with the candidate, the candidate’s work performance, the candidate’s interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to the residency program.

**Residents are strongly encouraged to hold APRN licensure from a State that provides licensed independent practice without practice restrictions or physician collaborative agreement requirements. A 90-day waiver can be applied during the application process. The 90-day waiver is applied to the start date in August.



Application Dates: The application deadline is March 31, 2027

Early submission is highly encouraged

For questions regarding the application process or residency program, please email Peggy Macasieb.

Peggy Macasieb, MSN, FNP-C

Program Director-Primary Care Residency Program

Peggy.Macasieb@va.gov

Submit application documents electronically via email to Peggy Macasieb

VA form 10-2850

Program Start Date:

Monday August 23, 2027

The acceptance letter will include follow-up instructions regarding the completion of the HR process, introductory meetings with the Residency Coordinator and Director, information regarding residency appointment, and new employee orientation.

VA NP Residencies Info Session

Monday Feb 8, 2027 from 5:30 to 6 pm

APRN Mental Health and Family Residency info session | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams