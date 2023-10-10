Without Compensation Appointment Onboarding
The VA promotes and supports its employees' continuous learning and professional development as students, residents, interns, university staff, work study, and non-paid work experience. Share our mission to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves Veteran's health and well-being. VA New Mexico welcomes you and looks forward to providing rewarding experiences that will build strong clinical skills. You are on your way to becoming a part of the VA’s proud tradition of providing the highest quality of care to our Nation’s Heroes!
VA New Mexico Without Compensation Onboarding Process
Welcome to the New Mexico VA Health Care System. We are pleased to provide you with an experiential rotation that will develop your knowledge and skills as a trainee. To provide you with this opportunity, the VA requires several forms, personal background check and training.
The WOC onboarding process is coordinated by Human Resources Management Service (HRMS) and Associate Health Education Department at the VA New Mexico Health Care System. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the WOC Team at 505-265-1711 ext. 2203 or Associated Health Education ext. 2548.
Please review the instructions on this page and complete these items within the timeframe indicated to avoid delay of your start date. It is strongly recommended that you keep a copy of all completed forms for your records.
Please complete the steps below. All steps 1-5 must be completed prior to the start of your rotation.
VA Dual Employee Quick Guide Kit +
VA Dual Employee Quick Guide.
Tool 1. Algorithm for VA Employee/Trainee Dual Appointment Approval Process designed to provide step-by-step guidance through the process of reviewing employee academic training request at a VA medical facility.
Tool 2. Request for Dual VA Employee and Trainee Appointment designed to solicit information to determine employee’s eligibility for academic training at a VA medical facility. The employee seeking a dual trainee appointment shall generate this electronic form. The review and approval process shall strictly follow the outlined order of steps. Relevant VA medical facility leaders shall review the fully completed form and make a final determination. This form’s completion and approval shall precede the Human Resource trainee onboarding process.
Tool 3. VA Dual Employee Trainee Appointment Time Tracking Sheet designed to track employee’s work and training hours while being appointed in a dual employee trainee status. An employee shall complete the form bi-weekly and provide it to the training and work supervisors for verification
Step 1: Required Paperwork
What: Required Paperwork
Who: Student/Health Professional Trainee
When: 6-12 weeks prior to rotation
- Declaration of Federal Employment OF-306
- After reviewing Am I eligible for HPT Training? Apply for Health Professions Trainee form VHA 10-2850D
Review
VA Dual Employee WOC Trainee Appointment Guide
Email your completed forms to ABQAcademic Affairs@va.gov
Step 2: Fingerprinting and Paperwork
What: Fingerprinting Appointment and Required Paperwork
Who: Student/Health Professional Trainee and Affiliated Institution Officials(s)
When: No later than 4-6 week prior to start of rotation.
Please complete or obtain the following paperwork and bring to a walk-in fingerprinting appointment at our Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card Office 1501 San Pedro Dr. SE Albuquerque, NM 87108, Building 4, 2nd Floor, Room 218 at your earliest convenience, 6-12 weeks prior to VA start date.
A. Please bring the following REQUIRED to your fingerprinting appointment:
- Background Check
- Fingerprinting
- TMS Online Training-Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT), and
- Bring two forms of identification. For example:
- Drivers license
- Passport
- Social Security Card
- Student ID
C. Non-Citizens please bring the following:
- Proof of employment authorization issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service
- Current passport or visa
- Form I-20 Certificate of Eligibility or Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Report
- Naturalized Citizens please bring naturalization paperwork
If you are completing your fingerprinting at another VA location:
- Call the phone number to the VA, dial 0 for the operator and ask for the fingerprinting department.
- Contact HR within two days 6-12 weeks before start date
- Email the WOC Team at ABQAcademicAffairs@va.gov when you have completed your fingerprint appointment.
Note: There are three PIV locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you are outside the state, arrangements can be made for "Courtesy fingerprinting" at one of these locations: Nationwide PIV Card Office Locations - Office of Operations, Security, and Preparedness (va.gov).
Extended background check: Required only if your rotation will exceed 180 calendar days. Please complete 6-12 weeks prior to your VA start date.
3) Complete PIV Form (see below) and submit to your PIV sponsor.
You will receive and email to call the PIV office. They are in building 1, on the first floor.
Walk in appointments for fingerprints are available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. If you have any questions about these requirements contact the PIV Office at 505-265-1711 ext. 7370, 7371 or 7372.
The PIV Office are closed federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Day, President's Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas
DayPick up VA Appointment Letter
Step 3: Trainee Qualification Certification and Verification
What: Trainee Qualification Certification and Verification
Who: School Placement Coordinator
When: No later than 10 weeks prior to start of rotation
School coordinator must complete TQCVL documents (TQCVL for each student and one TQCVL List for entire cohort). The school coordinator MUST verify accuracy of information. Multi-year programs must submit a TQCVL every year listing all trainees in the program. Errors may cause a delay in rotation start date. Please refer to the TQCVL Guide for instructions.
Note, If your academic program requires Basic Life Support (BLS) training and certification, or you are enrolled in any of the following disciplines: Nursing/RN, NP, APN, DPN, FNP, Medical/Physician, Physician’s Assistant, Psychology, Optometry, Blind Rehabilitation, Pharmacy, Dietitian, Audiology, Social Work, Physical Therapy, Recreation Therapy, Paramedic, Transitional Residence (TR) House Manger, the Affiliate or Academic Institution MUST retain and provide VA with proof of BLS training through American Heart Association or The Military Network if asked. Your training must be current, i.e. not outside of the recommended renewal date listed on the card. If you belong to one of the listed disciplines and have not taken BLS training, you are required to do so at your own expense (or through your school) prior to your start date at the VA. Please ensure the Affiliate or Academic Institution has this on file.
Step 4: Online TMS Training
What: TMS Mandatory Online Training for Trainees
Who: Student/Health Professional Trainee
When: 6-12 weeks prior to rotation
2) Complete online training
- click on the hyperlink to the TMS Online Training website.
- Complete Mandatory Training for Trainees using instructions on the right email certificate to ABQAcademic Affairs@va.gov
Instructions for Mandatory Testing
Step 5: CPRS Training
What: Computerized Patient Record System Training as directed by preceptor (optional)
Who: Student
When: Anytime
Optional. Please log into TMS VA TMS 2.0 (See Step 5 for Instructions). Look for ‘Browse the Catalog’ or ‘Browse Catalog’. Enter ‘CPRS’ into the search bar. You should see ‘CPRS Tab by Tab: A Basic Orientation (VA 35795)’. Please click on this title and click to start course. If you need assistance with TMS contact Associated Health Education 505-265-1711, ext. 2548.
Step 6: Trainee Survey
What: VA trainee satisfaction survey
Who: Student/Health Professional Trainee
When: Anytime during rotation
Please be sure to complete the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) VA Learners’ Perception Survey at the end of your rotation at Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Satisfaction Survey - Office of Academic Affiliations. Information from this survey provides feedback to identify areas of excellence as well as areas needing improvement. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.
Step 7: First Day of Rotation
What: First Day In-Processing at VA
Who: Student
When: First day of rotation at the VA
- Park in the overflow parking lot (see map below)
- We look forward to you joining the VA Team.
There are 2 places you can park, and they are highlighted on the map with stars.
- San Pedro Parking Lot- It is located on the east side of the main entrance.
- Parking Lot G- Staff Overflow Parking, which is located next to the dog park and south of the 377th Medical Group parking lot.
Step 8: Out-processing
What: WOC Out-Processing
Who: Student
When: Last day of rotation
At the end of the rotation, if you are not returning for a future rotation, each student/trainee must process out.
Please follow instructions below:
- Please return any items received (IT equipment, Keys, Lab Coat, etc.) to your preceptor or service staff.
- If you received any vehicle decals, please return to police station, Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 150 to turn in your parking decal or call 505-265-1711, ext. 4222.
- Go to PIV Office staff Bldg. 4, Room 218 on your way off campus AND hand them your PIV card.
NOTE: residents/students who fail to return may be ticketed and fined.