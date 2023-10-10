Without Compensation Appointment Onboarding

What: Fingerprinting Appointment and Required Paperwork

Who: Student/Health Professional Trainee and Affiliated Institution Officials(s)

When: No later than 4-6 week prior to start of rotation.

Please complete or obtain the following paperwork and bring to a walk-in fingerprinting appointment at our Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card Office 1501 San Pedro Dr. SE Albuquerque, NM 87108, Building 4, 2nd Floor, Room 218 at your earliest convenience, 6-12 weeks prior to VA start date.

A. Please bring the following REQUIRED to your fingerprinting appointment:

Background Check Fingerprinting TMS Online Training-Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT), and Bring two forms of identification. For example:

Drivers license

Passport

Social Security Card

Student ID

C. Non-Citizens please bring the following:

Proof of employment authorization issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service

Current passport or visa

Form I-20 Certificate of Eligibility or Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Report

Naturalized Citizens please bring naturalization paperwork

If you are completing your fingerprinting at another VA location:

Call the phone number to the VA, dial 0 for the operator and ask for the fingerprinting department. Contact HR within two days 6-12 weeks before start date Email the WOC Team at ABQAcademicAffairs@va.gov when you have completed your fingerprint appointment.

Note: There are three PIV locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you are outside the state, arrangements can be made for "Courtesy fingerprinting" at one of these locations: Nationwide PIV Card Office Locations - Office of Operations, Security, and Preparedness (va.gov).

Extended background check: Required only if your rotation will exceed 180 calendar days. Please complete 6-12 weeks prior to your VA start date.

3) Complete PIV Form (see below) and submit to your PIV sponsor.

You will receive and email to call the PIV office. They are in building 1, on the first floor.

Walk in appointments for fingerprints are available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. If you have any questions about these requirements contact the PIV Office at 505-265-1711 ext. 7370, 7371 or 7372.

The PIV Office are closed federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Day, President's Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas

