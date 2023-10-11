Before your first day

Congratulations! We are so excited that you are joining our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center and VA Clinic teams. Once you've received and accepted your tentative job offer to join our team, it will include detailed instructions on the next steps needed to prepare for the New Employee Orientation.

Once you accept the offer you will have access to our on-line onboarding system for the completion of new hire forms. Tasks assigned allow you to complete any required forms and communicate those specific assignments have been done to complete the onboarding process. These may depend on the position you were selected for, but typical “onboarding” steps include:

Complete new hire documents and forms online.

Have your fingerprints taken for a background check.

Pass a physical and drug test (if applicable).

Enroll in VetPro, VA’s web-based credentialing system—follow this guide for help.

Order your official college transcript(s) addressed directly to the facility (if applicable).

Your tentative offer will include your supervisor and human resource team member’s contact information. They will be your guide and support during your onboarding process. Additionally our human resources department contact is:

Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center

Human Resource

1501 San Pedro Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Google Maps

Bldg. 4, 2nd Floor, Rm 221

Map of New Mexico VA campus

Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2244

In order to facilitate in-processing, we request that you complete the required paperwork prior to your arrival.

A list of forms, documents and resources has been provided below to ensure you have completed all of the mandatory processing elements. Make sure you have a printer available and please note that some of these forms cannot be saved.