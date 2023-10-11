New Employee Orientation
Welcome to the VA New Mexico team! We strive to hire only the best and we’re glad to have you coming on-board. As a new employee you will attend our on campus New Employee Orientation at the Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Orientation is a 2-day program, that is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You will receive the dates for orientation in your correspondence from our Human Resources team.
Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center
Education Building
1501 San Pedro Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Google Maps
Bldg. 39, Auditorium
Map of New Mexico VA campus
Please make sure you review our facility campus map to know where to park on your first day. You will see two highlighted areas navigating you to park in the Southern Lot and reporting to our Education Building 39 for orientation. Park in the southern parking lot (South Lot).
During orientation, you will learn about our Department of Veterans Affairs' unique mission and have an opportunity to hear about many benefits available to VA employees and eligible family members.
Our team will help you with your forms during orientation, including Health Benefits Election, Life Insurance Election, Direct Deposit, and Thrift Savings Plan documentation.
Before your first day
Congratulations! We are so excited that you are joining our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center and VA Clinic teams. Once you've received and accepted your tentative job offer to join our team, it will include detailed instructions on the next steps needed to prepare for the New Employee Orientation.
Once you accept the offer you will have access to our on-line onboarding system for the completion of new hire forms. Tasks assigned allow you to complete any required forms and communicate those specific assignments have been done to complete the onboarding process. These may depend on the position you were selected for, but typical “onboarding” steps include:
- Complete new hire documents and forms online.
- Have your fingerprints taken for a background check.
- Pass a physical and drug test (if applicable).
- Enroll in VetPro, VA’s web-based credentialing system—follow this guide for help.
- Order your official college transcript(s) addressed directly to the facility (if applicable).
Your tentative offer will include your supervisor and human resource team member’s contact information. They will be your guide and support during your onboarding process. Additionally our human resources department contact is:
Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center
Human Resource
1501 San Pedro Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Google Maps
Bldg. 4, 2nd Floor, Rm 221
Map of New Mexico VA campus
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2244
In order to facilitate in-processing, we request that you complete the required paperwork prior to your arrival.
A list of forms, documents and resources has been provided below to ensure you have completed all of the mandatory processing elements. Make sure you have a printer available and please note that some of these forms cannot be saved.
Required Paperwork
To help you get better acclimated with our facility, in addition to your USAJobs Onboarding electronic forms, please open, review and complete all the following steps before your first day. Our New Employee Orientation team can help you complete these steps during in-processing.
- Employee Health Information
- New Employee Orientation Biometric Information
- IRS Form W-4, and
- Direct Deposit Form SF 1199a
Vehicle Registration
To register your vehicle and receive your VA parking placard, you will need to complete Police Parking Registration and Placard Form and provide the following:
- Your vehicle insurance
- Vehicle registration, and
- A valid driver’s license
After completing your form, you will bring all four items to the Police Dispatch Office located next to the Emergency Room in Building 41.