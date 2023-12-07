Pre-Employment Process
Congratulations on your selection. Welcome to our VA New Mexico family! We want to ensure you are fully prepared for what to expect before your first day. An HR professional will contact you to initiate your VA onboarding processing. This will consist of online forms, fingerprinting, and credentialing procedures to provide additional trust and security assurance. We will then conduct an extensive background investigation to evaluate your suitability. Depending on your role, you may have complete lab work and a drug test. Discover what's in store by exploring what to anticipate below.
A Step-by-Step Guide to VA New Mexico Onboarding
Whether you're a new VA employee or have experience, this guide is the perfect resource to help you get started and make the most of your VA New Mexico experience. An HR professional will contact you to initiate the following:
-
Completing online personnel forms
There will be an assigned HR Personnel who will reach out to assist the process.
-
A physical, including lab work and possibly a drug test depending on your occupation
An HR Personnel will reach out to assist the process.
-
A background investigation
Personnel Security professional will provide instruction.
-
Fingerprinting
USAccess link will be sent to schedule online at our VA facility.
-
Credentialing
If your occupation requires licensure or certification, an instruction will be provided by the credentialing personnel.
