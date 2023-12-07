Pre-Employment Process

Congratulations on your selection. Welcome to our VA New Mexico family! We want to ensure you are fully prepared for what to expect before your first day. An HR professional will contact you to initiate your VA onboarding processing. This will consist of online forms, fingerprinting, and credentialing procedures to provide additional trust and security assurance. We will then conduct an extensive background investigation to evaluate your suitability. Depending on your role, you may have complete lab work and a drug test. Discover what's in store by exploring what to anticipate below.