Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteer Programs:

Adopt-a-Holiday program furnishes tray covers and napkins for patients’ dinner trays on special holiday

Clothes Closet program furnishes clean, used clothing and new underwear to needy Veterans

DAV Transportation Network Program furnishes transportation for Veterans from outlying areas to the medical center

Escort Program includes a day and evening shift

Guest Services includes Friday newspapers, comfort items and bottled water

Health and Occupations Careers Program provides underprivileged youth an opportunity to learn about jobs and careers and social interaction

Mobile Coffee Cart Program provides free coffee to Veterans and their families in the various waiting rooms throughout the hospital

Popcorn Program provides hot, fresh popcorn as a fund raising program for various volunteer activities

Summer Student Program provides opportunities for youth to learn more about medical careers

Application Process: Contact Voluntary Service 505-256-2771 to obtain an application form. After filling out and returning the form, schedule an appointment for an interview with the Specialist. After the interview, prospective volunteers need to attend an orientation.

Volunteer Benefits: All volunteers that work 4 or more hours during weekdays may have a meal ticket to obtain a free lunch ($5.00 maximum). Free parking, identification badges and jackets or vests are provided. Tuberculin testing and flu vaccinations are provided annually. Volunteers are honored with awards ceremonies and special activities. Respect and admiration abound from serving those who served.

