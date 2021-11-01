Locations

New Orleans Vet Center Address 1250 Poydras St. 4th Floor, Suite 400 New Orleans, LA 70113 Directions on Google Maps Phone 504-507-4977 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our New Orleans Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

New Orleans Mobile Vet Center Phone 504-565-4977

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.