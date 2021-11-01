 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

New Orleans Vet Center

Address

1250 Poydras St.
4th Floor, Suite 400
New Orleans, LA 70113

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Building exterior

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our New Orleans Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

New Orleans Mobile Vet Center

Phone

