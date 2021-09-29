About VA New York Harbor Healthcare System

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in New York City. Facilities include our 3 medical centers – Manhattan, Brooklyn, and St. Albans in Queens, our 2 community-based outpatient clinics in Harlem and Staten Island, and our 2 mobile clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit our VA New York Harbor health services page.

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Learn more about VISN 2

Research and development

At the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

Our VA New York Harbor Healthcare System medical centers are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We have active affiliations with the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate, New York University School of Medicine, New York University School of Dentistry, and the SUNY School of Optometry. We offer fully integrated residency programs in general medicine, general surgery, and several specialties, including cardiology, dentistry, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, optometry, pulmonary, nephrology, infectious disease, rheumatology, urology, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, anesthesiology, dermatology, pathology, and rehabilitation medicine.

We also offer associated health training in nursing, audiology, speech pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, pharmacy, and social work. In addition, administrative residents and fellows and health systems specialist trainees regularly pursue internships at our medical centers.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA New York Harbor Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to Veterans living in the 5 boroughs of New York City.

The Manhattan VA Medical Center has 166 beds, and outpatient clinics to treat Veterans who don’t need to be hospitalized.

Other VA medical centers refer Veterans to our Manhattan campus cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, prosthetics, and other specialty health care services.

The Brooklyn VA Medical Center is a surgical and psychiatric facility with 153 beds, and outpatient clinics to treat Veterans who don’t need to be hospitalized.

Our Brooklyn campus provides radiation oncology for all of VA New York Harbor Healthcare System.

Our St. Albans VA Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens includes an extended-care center that provides long- and short-term nursing and rehabilitation services.

Our extended care center has 231 beds: 181 nursing home beds; and 50 psychosocial domiciliary program beds for homeless Veterans or Veterans with multiple and severe medical conditions, mental illness, addiction, or psychosocial deficits, who need high-quality residential and clinical rehabilitation and treatment services.

VA New York Harbor Healthcare System is 1 of only 6 six facilities chosen to have chief resident in quality and safety, a new program to help ensure better care for Veterans

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Commission of Accreditation on Rehab Facilities

Commission on Cancer

American College of Radiology

American College of Radiology for Radiation Oncology

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System received the following awards:

2012 Silver Cornerstone Award for our Patient Safety Program

2010 Circle of Life Award for our Palliative Care Program

Hospitals & Health Networks Most Wired Award for our use of wireless applications to improve efficiency, quality of care, and employee and patient satisfaction

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!