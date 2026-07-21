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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA New York Harbor Healthcare System's leadership team.

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Interim Medical Center Director

VA New York Harbor health care

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Deputy Medical Center Director

VA New York Harbor health care

Brennan, Noreen

Chief Nurse Executive and Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS)

VA New York Harbor health care

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Acting Chief of Staff

VA New York Harbor health care

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David Heimann MD

Deputy Chief of Staff, NY Campus

VA New York Harbor health care

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Michael Ingino

Associate Director

VA New York Harbor health care

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Assistant Director for the St. Albans Community Living Center

VA New York Harbor health care

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Interim Associate Director for Resources

VA New York Harbor health care