 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA New York Harbor Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA New York Harbor health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New York Harbor health care.

Mailing address

Brooklyn VA Medical Center
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209

Manhattan VA Medical Center
423 East 23 Street
New York, NY 10010

St. Albans Community Living Center
179-00 Linden Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11425

Main phone numbers

Local: Coming soon!
Toll-free: 800-877-6976

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System.

Phone:

  • Brooklyn VA Medical Center & St. Albans Community Living Center: 212-686-7500, ext. 7199
  • Manhattan VA Medical Center: 212-686-7500, ext. 7199 or 7108

Email: Michael.Drake@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-877-6976 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA New York Harbor

Email: Coming Soon!
Fax: Coming Soon!
Mail:

Brooklyn Campus
Business Office
Release of Information
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209

Manhattan Campus
Business Office
Release of Information
423 East 23 Street
New York, NY 10010

St. Albans Community Living Center
Business Office
Release of Information
179-00 Linden Blvd
Jamaica, NY 11425

For questions about your request to VA New York Harbor

Phone: 

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at "Coming Soon!".

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

 

Last updated: