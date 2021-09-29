Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA New York Harbor health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New York Harbor health care.

Mailing address

Brooklyn VA Medical Center

800 Poly Place

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Manhattan VA Medical Center

423 East 23 Street

New York, NY 10010

St. Albans Community Living Center

179-00 Linden Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11425

Main phone numbers

Local: Coming soon!

Toll-free: 800-877-6976

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711