DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout New York. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Brooklyn VA Medical Center: Hospital Service Coordinator

Room 1-523

800 Poly Place

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Map of Brooklyn campus

Phone: 718-630-2820

St. Albans Community Living Center: Hospital Service Coordinator

179-00 Linden Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11425

Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus

Phone: 718-630-2820

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.