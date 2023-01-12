Skip to Content
Nursing Job Fair - Manhattan Campus

Job fair flyer for event on January 19th, 2023

Nursing Job Fair

When:

Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

Atrium

Cost:

Free

CALLING ALL RN'S, LPN'S, & NA'S: JUMPSTART YOUR NURSING CAREER!

Recruiting for open positions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, & Queens!

Please send resume, two supervisory references, and your ACLS/BLS certifications to VISN2NurseJobFair@va.gov

**Please bring two hard copies of your resume to the Job Fair**

For any questions or if you are having trouble finding the location, please contact Linda Dawson at (347) 533-2439. 

