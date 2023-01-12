Nursing Job Fair - Manhattan Campus
Nursing Job Fair
When:
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
CALLING ALL RN'S, LPN'S, & NA'S: JUMPSTART YOUR NURSING CAREER!
Recruiting for open positions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, & Queens!
Please send resume, two supervisory references, and your ACLS/BLS certifications to VISN2NurseJobFair@va.gov
**Please bring two hard copies of your resume to the Job Fair**
For any questions or if you are having trouble finding the location, please contact Linda Dawson at (347) 533-2439.