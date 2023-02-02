Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Goes Red for Women

VA Goes Red Banner

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. VA and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® are partnering to raise awareness nationwide.

When:

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join from a PC or Smartphone

https://bit.ly/VAGoesRed

Meeting ID: 296 297 473 302
Passcode: 8YCD58

Or call in (audio only)

1 347-566-4838 United States, New York City

Phone Conference ID: 988 147 070#

Presentations will include a discussion about healthy eating for a healthy heart, a stress management exercise, and Yoga.

 

For inquiries please contact:

Jennifer Friedberg, Women Veteran Program Manager at 212-951-3314

Last updated: