VA Goes Red for Women
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. VA and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® are partnering to raise awareness nationwide.
When:
Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join from a PC or Smartphone
Meeting ID: 296 297 473 302
Passcode: 8YCD58
Or call in (audio only)
1 347-566-4838 United States, New York City
Phone Conference ID: 988 147 070#
Presentations will include a discussion about healthy eating for a healthy heart, a stress management exercise, and Yoga.
For inquiries please contact:
Jennifer Friedberg, Women Veteran Program Manager at 212-951-3314