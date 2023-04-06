Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event - Manhattan

Head and neck cancer screening event NY

Attention #Veterans: Join us for a #HeadandNeckCancer Screening event at the Manhattan VA Medical Center on Wednesday, April 12th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm in the Atrium on the 1st floor. We hope to see you there!

When:

Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

1st Floor Atrium

Cost:

Free

Last updated: