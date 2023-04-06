Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event - Manhattan
Attention #Veterans: Join us for a #HeadandNeckCancer Screening event at the Manhattan VA Medical Center on Wednesday, April 12th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm in the Atrium on the 1st floor. We hope to see you there!
When:
Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
1st Floor Atrium
Cost:
Free
