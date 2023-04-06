Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event - Brooklyn
Attention #Veterans: Join us for a #HeadandNeckCancer Screening event at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center on Tuesday, April 18th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm on the ground floor near the Emergency Department. We hope to see you there!
When:
Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Near Emergency Department
Cost:
Free
