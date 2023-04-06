Skip to Content
Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event - Brooklyn

Attention #Veterans: Join us for a #HeadandNeckCancer Screening event at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center on Tuesday, April 18th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm on the ground floor near the Emergency Department. We hope to see you there!

When:

Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brooklyn VA Medical Center

Near Emergency Department

Cost:

Free

Last updated: