Women Veterans Town Hall - Virtual
Join the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Town Hall for Women Veterans. Meet the new Medical Center Director, Timothy Graham, JD, LLM.
When:
Thu. May 11, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
For more information, please contact WVPM Jennifer Friedberg (NY) at 212-951-3314 or Christian Coleman (BK) at 718-836-6600 x6793