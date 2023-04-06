Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans Town Hall - Virtual

Women Veterans

Join the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Town Hall for Women Veterans. Meet the new Medical Center Director, Timothy Graham, JD, LLM.

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Town Hall for Women Veterans. Meet the new Medical Center Director, Timothy Graham, JD, LLM.

For more information, please contact WVPM Jennifer Friedberg (NY) at 212-951-3314 or Christian Coleman (BK) at 718-836-6600 x6793

See more events

Last updated: