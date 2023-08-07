Art Exhibition - National Veterans Creative Arts Competition 2023

Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on September 8th, 2023, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.



Art from over twenty different categories will be exhibited, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama and music.



If you are a Veteran who would like to participate, please contact Casey Faulkner at casey.faulkner@va.gov.