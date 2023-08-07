Art Exhibition - National Veterans Creative Arts Competition 2023
When:
Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
2nd Floor
Cost:
Free
Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on September 8th, 2023, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
Art from over twenty different categories will be exhibited, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama and music.
If you are a Veteran who would like to participate, please contact Casey Faulkner at casey.faulkner@va.gov.