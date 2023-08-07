Skip to Content
Art Exhibition - National Veterans Creative Arts Competition 2023

When:

Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

2nd Floor

Cost:

Free

Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center in Manhattan on September 8th, 2023, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Art from over twenty different categories will be exhibited, including painting, creative writing, dance, drama and music.

If you are a Veteran who would like to participate, please contact Casey Faulkner at casey.faulkner@va.gov.

