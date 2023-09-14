Attention #NYCVeterans: Join us for our End of Summer VetFest Enrollment Event at VA New York Harbor! Come learn more about the PACT Act, meet your fellow Veterans, and sign up on the spot.

-> 423 East 23rd Street

-> Thursday, September 21st

-> 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

As part of the historic PACT Act, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone and left active duty between September 11th, 2001 and October 1st, 2013 are eligible to enroll in VA health care without applying for benefits first if you apply before September 30th!