Hispanic Heritage Month at VA New York Harbor
Hispanic Heritage Month, Salsa dancing
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join the VA Central Office Hispanic Association at the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Medical Center for “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One” featuring Veronica Adler and Michael Germain Introduction to Salsa Dancing and Performance!
Event will be both virtual and in person in the 1st Floor Atrium. The link is available here.