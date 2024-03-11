PACT Act Town Hall - Queens
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
2nd Floor Conference Room
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY
Cost:
Free
Attention NYC Veterans: The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April.
Join us for an in-person Town Hall to hear from the Medical Center Director, get answers to your questions, and to learn more about the recent expansion of eligibility through the #PACTAct.