PACT Act Town Hall - Queens

Town Hall Flyer

When:

Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Brooklyn VA Medical Center

2nd Floor Conference Room

800 Poly Place

Brooklyn, NY

Cost:

Free

Attention NYC Veterans: The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April.

Join us for an in-person Town Hall to hear from the Medical Center Director, get answers to your questions, and to learn more about the recent expansion of eligibility through the #PACTAct.

