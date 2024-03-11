PACT Act Town Hall - Brooklyn
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April.
When:
Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
2nd Floor Conference Room
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY
Cost:
Free
Join us for an in-person Town Hall to hear from the Medical Center Director, get answers to your questions, and to learn more about the recent expansion of eligibility through the #PACTAct.