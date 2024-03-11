Skip to Content

PACT Act Town Hall - Brooklyn

Town Hall Flyer

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April.

When:

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

Brooklyn VA Medical Center

2nd Floor Conference Room

800 Poly Place

Brooklyn, NY

Cost:

Free

Attention NYC Veterans: The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three in-person Veteran Town Halls in March and April. 

Join us for an in-person Town Hall to hear from the Medical Center Director, get answers to your questions, and to learn more about the recent expansion of eligibility through the #PACTAct.

