Sierra Club

Attention NYC Veterans: You are cordially invited to join us for a Listening Session hosted by the Outdoor Rx Coalition and the Sierra Club Military Outdoors.

Your voice is crucial to our mission to break down barriers and ensure equitable access to New York's breathtaking 240+ parks & accessible lands across 4.5 million acres in the state.

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: NY Harbor VA, 423 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

We want to hear from you about your experiences and the challenges you face when seeking access to New York’s public lands and waters. Those may include awareness of outdoor locations and program and/or travel arrangements and more.

This event isn't just about listening; it's about action. Through smaller group discussions, we will ensure that every voice is heard, every story is valued, and every barrier is acknowledged. Together, we will pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible outdoor experience for all.

Your attendance is not only appreciated; it is essential. Please take a moment to register for this Listening Session: Registration Link.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and your invaluable perspective. We’re eager to learn about your experience, firsthand, as we advocate for a more accessible and welcoming outdoor environment for every Veteran