Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration - Manhattan

Vietnam Veterans Day flyer

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three events to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day!

When:

Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

Everyone is welcome to join us as we thank our heroes. Vietnam Veterans will receive commemorative keepsakes. 

Event will be held on the 1st Floor Atrium. 

