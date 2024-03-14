Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration - Manhattan
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three events to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day!
When:
Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
1st Floor Atrium
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System will be holding three events to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day!
Everyone is welcome to join us as we thank our heroes. Vietnam Veterans will receive commemorative keepsakes.
Event will be held on the 1st Floor Atrium.See more events