New York Mets Military Transition Summit

When:

Sat. May 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Citi Field - 41 Seaver Way

Queens, NY

Cost:

Free

2024 Greater NYC Mets Military Transition Summit Registration (office.com)

The following topics will be covered during the course of the one-day summit:

  • Employment Resources
  • Job Preparation
  • Financial Literacy
  • Career and Education Networking
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Headshots
  • Resources for Women Veterans
  • Housing
  • Health and Emotional Wellness

Free parking available! Lunch & refreshments will be provided, along with a tour of Citi field, giveaways, and more.

Click the image above or scan the QR Code to register! Space is limited! RSVP to secure your spot! Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis!

**All service members past and present and their families are encouraged to attend**

