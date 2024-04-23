New York Mets Military Transition Summit
When:
Sat. May 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Citi Field - 41 Seaver Way
Queens, NY
Cost:
Free
The following topics will be covered during the course of the one-day summit:
- Employment Resources
- Job Preparation
- Financial Literacy
- Career and Education Networking
- Entrepreneurship
- Headshots
- Resources for Women Veterans
- Housing
- Health and Emotional Wellness
Free parking available! Lunch & refreshments will be provided, along with a tour of Citi field, giveaways, and more.
Click the image above or scan the QR Code to register! Space is limited! RSVP to secure your spot! Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis!
**All service members past and present and their families are encouraged to attend**