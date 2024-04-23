New York Mets Military Transition Summit New York Mets, Military, Transition, Summit, PACT Act When: Sat. May 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Citi Field - 41 Seaver Way Queens, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





New York Mets Military Transition Summit

📅 Saturday | May 4, 2024

📍 CitiField | 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368

⌚️ 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM

The following topics will be covered during the course of the one-day summit:

Employment Resources

Job Preparation

Financial Literacy

Career and Education Networking

Entrepreneurship

Headshots

Resources for Women Veterans

Housing

Health and Emotional Wellness

Free parking available! Lunch & refreshments will be provided, along with a tour of Citi field, giveaways, and more.



Click the image above or scan the QR Code to register! Space is limited! RSVP to secure your spot! Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis!



**All service members past and present and their families are encouraged to attend**