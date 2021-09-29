Caregiver support
VA New York Harbor health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Falguni Bhatt LCSW-R
Caregiver Support Coordinator (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346
Email: Falguni.Bhatt@va.gov
Jasmine Monterio LCSW
Caregiver Support Social Worker (Brooklyn Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346
Email: Jasmine.Monterio@va.gov
Kaymara Gayle LCSW
Caregiver Support Social Worker (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346
Email: Kaymara.Gayle@va.gov
Steven Winslow LMSW
Caregiver Support Social Worker (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346
Email: Steven.Winslow2@va.gov
Carmen Paxton RN
Home Visit POC (Brooklyn Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346
Email: Carmen.Paxton@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA New York Harbor caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New York Harbor region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274