 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Caregiver support

VA New York Harbor health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Falguni Bhatt LCSW-R

Caregiver Support Coordinator (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346

Email: Falguni.Bhatt@va.gov

Jasmine Monterio LCSW

Caregiver Support Social Worker (Brooklyn Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346

Email: Jasmine.Monterio@va.gov

Kaymara Gayle LCSW

Caregiver Support Social Worker (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346

Email: Kaymara.Gayle@va.gov

Steven Winslow LMSW

Caregiver Support Social Worker (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346

Email: Steven.Winslow2@va.gov

Carmen Paxton RN

Home Visit POC (Brooklyn Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 3346

Email: Carmen.Paxton@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA New York Harbor caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New York Harbor region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Last updated: