Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA New York Harbor health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Joan Deutchman LCSW
CRRC, Harlem Clinic
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 646-273-8125
Email: Joan.Deutchman2@va.gov
Horace Bovell LMSW
Grant & Per Diem (St. Albans Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2221
Email: Horace.Bovell@va.gov
Christie De Bruce LCSW
Grant & Per Diem (Brooklyn Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 347-922-8813
Email: Christie.DeBruce@va.gov
Joyce Finks LCSW, CASAC
HUD/VASH (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7155
Email: Joyce.Finks@va.gov
Annie Ali LCSW
HUD/VASH (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7706
Email: Aneeza.Ali@va.gov
Omar Bryce LCSW
HUD/VASH (Brooklyn Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 1948
Email: Omar.Bryce@va.gov
Jonathan Kessler LCSW
HUD/VASH (Chapel Street Clinic)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-439-4301
Email: Jonathan.Kessler3@va.gov
Dennies Libert LCSW
HUD/VASH (St. Albans Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-298-8485
Email: Dennies.Libert@va.gov
Siobhan Dannacker LCSW
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-807-4449
Email: Siobhan.Dannacker@va.gov
Jeffrey Rabinovici LCSW
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (St. Albans Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2457
Email: Jeffrey.Rabinovici@va.gov
Normajean Dellapina LCSW
CWT Program (St. Albans Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2650
Email: Normajean.Dellapina@va.gov
Kimberly Shaw LCSW
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (St. Albans Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2028
Email: Kimberly.Shaw2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA New York Harbor homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care