 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA New York Harbor health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Joan Deutchman LCSW

CRRC, Harlem Clinic

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 646-273-8125

Email: Joan.Deutchman2@va.gov

Horace Bovell LMSW

Grant & Per Diem (St. Albans Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2221

Email: Horace.Bovell@va.gov

Christie De Bruce LCSW

Grant & Per Diem (Brooklyn Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 347-922-8813

Email: Christie.DeBruce@va.gov

Joyce Finks LCSW, CASAC

HUD/VASH (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7155

Email: Joyce.Finks@va.gov

Annie Ali LCSW

HUD/VASH (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7706

Email: Aneeza.Ali@va.gov

Omar Bryce LCSW

HUD/VASH (Brooklyn Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 1948

Email: Omar.Bryce@va.gov

Jonathan Kessler LCSW

HUD/VASH (Chapel Street Clinic)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-439-4301

Email: Jonathan.Kessler3@va.gov

Dennies Libert LCSW

HUD/VASH (St. Albans Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-298-8485

Email: Dennies.Libert@va.gov

Siobhan Dannacker LCSW

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (Manhattan Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-807-4449

Email: Siobhan.Dannacker@va.gov

Jeffrey Rabinovici LCSW

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (St. Albans Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2457

Email: Jeffrey.Rabinovici@va.gov

Normajean Dellapina LCSW

CWT Program (St. Albans Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2650

Email: Normajean.Dellapina@va.gov

Kimberly Shaw LCSW

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator (St. Albans Campus)

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2028

Email: Kimberly.Shaw2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA New York Harbor homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
Last updated: