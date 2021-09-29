 Skip to Content
Mental health care

VA New York Harbor health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Sarah Hopkins

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 347-534-8719

Email: Sarah.Hopkins2@va.gov

Mia Ihm

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 347-534-8719

Email: Mia.Ihm@va.gov

Kate Moskoff

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 347-534-8719

Email: Katherine.Mostkoff@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

