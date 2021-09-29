Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA New York Harbor health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Anthony White
Patient Advocate
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7080
Juanita Jennings
Patient Advocate
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3510
Email: Juanita.Jennings@va.gov
Meko Glenn
Patient Advocate
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7080
Email: Meko.Glenn@va.gov
Louise R. Emanuel
Patient Representative
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3308
Email: Louise.Emanuel@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights