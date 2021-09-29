 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA New York Harbor health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Anthony_White

Anthony White

Patient Advocate

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7080

Juanita_Jennings

Juanita Jennings

Patient Advocate

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3510

Email: Juanita.Jennings@va.gov

Meko_Glenn

Meko Glenn

Patient Advocate

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7080

Email: Meko.Glenn@va.gov

LouiseEmanuel

Louise R. Emanuel

Patient Representative

VA New York Harbor health care

Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3308

Email: Louise.Emanuel@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
