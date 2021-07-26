Returning service member care
VA New York Harbor health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Richard Pinard LCSW-R
Returning Service Member Program Manager
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-951-6838
Email: richard.pinard@va.gov
Mark Schonfeld LMSW
Poly-Trauma Case Manager (Manhattan Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7146
Email: mark.schonfeld@va.gov
Christina Tsakos LCSW
Poly-Trauma Case Manager (Brooklyn Campus)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 6352
Email: christina.tsakos@va.gov
Dennis Farley
Outpatient Clinic Manager (St. Albans Community Living Center)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 718-298-8655
Email: dennis.farley@va.gov
Dawn R. Smith LCSW, CCM
Post 9/11 Military to VA Case Management Program Manager
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 607-664-4542
Email: dawn.smith7@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.