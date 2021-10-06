Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA New York Harbor health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Kellie Maisenbacher
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 5511
Care we provide at VA New York Harbor health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks