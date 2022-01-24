Campus map

Directions

By car from Newark Airport

Take US 1/9 North to the Pulaski Skyway to the Holland Tunnel. Proceed to the Alternate Canal Street exit (3rd right) and make a left at the 2nd light at 6th Avenue. Turn right on Houston Street, then left on 1st Avenue and right on 23rd Street.

By car from the George Washington Bridge

Take the Cross Bronx Expressway to the Major Deegan Expressway (Route 87) South to the FDR Drive South. Exit at 23rd Street. During construction, however, you are forced to drive onto 25th Street, so make an immediate left on Asser Levy Place to 23rd Street. The hospital is on the right.

From Long Island

Take the Long Island Expressway (LIE) (I-495) West to the Queens Midtown Tunnel. Follow the signs to downtown. Make a right on 2nd Avenue. Proceed to 23rd Street and make a left. Hospital entrance is on the left.

From JFK Airport

Take the Van Wyck Expressway to the Long Island Expressway (LIE) West and proceed to the Queens Midtown Tunnel. Follow the signs to Downtown. Make a right on 2nd Avenue. Proceed to 23rd Street and make a left. Hospital entrance is on the left.

From Brooklyn

Take the Belt Parkway West. Pass the Verrazano Bridge and continue on 278 (Brooklyn-Queens Expressway or BQE). Take the Manhattan Bridge to the FDR Drive North. Exit at 23rd Street. Hospital is on the right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Manhattan VA Medical Center

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY 10010-5011

Intersection:

1st Avenue & East 23rd Street

Coordinates: 40°44'11.10"N 73°58'38.51"W