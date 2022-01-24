Campus map

Directions

From Brooklyn

Belt Parkway East to Farmers Boulevard exit. Make left turn at the traffic light (Farmers Boulevard), follow to Linden Boulevard. Make a left at the light onto Linden. Follow Linden Boulevard. to the second traffic light (179th St.) and make the left into the facility.

From Eastern Long Island (South Shore)

Take the Southern State Parkway West to the Linden Boulevard exit. Follow Linden to 179th Street. Turn left into the facility.

From Eastern Long Island (North Shore)

Take Long Island Expressway to Cross Island Parkway South. Follow Cross Island to Linden Boulevard exit. At the traffic light, make the right onto Linden. Follow Linden to 179th St. Turn left into the facility.

From the Bronx

Whitestone Bridge to the Whitestone Expressway to the Van Wyck South. Exit at Linden Boulevard. Make Left onto Linden. Follow Linden to 179th St. Turn right into the facility.

From JFK Airport

Van Wyck Expressway North to Linden Boulevard Exit. Make a right at the light onto Linden Boulevard. The major cross streets you will pass along Linden before reaching 179th street are Suphtin Boulevard, Guy R Brewer Boulevard, and Merrick Boulevard. The hospital is about one minute past Merrick Boulevard. The entrance is on the right at the light at 179th Street.

From La Guardia Airport

Grand Central Parkway East, to Van Wyck Expressway South then exit at Linden Boulevard. Make Left onto Linden. Follow Linden to 179th St. Turn right into the facility.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

St. Albans Community Living Center

179-00 Linden Boulevard

Queens, NY 11424-1468

Intersection:

Coming Soon!

Coordinates: 40°41'32.80"N 73°46'5.25"W