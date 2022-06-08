VA New York Harbor Healthcare System launches TeleCritical Care Program in Brooklyn VA Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit

In line with the latest guidelines issued by VHA, Federal and New York State Department of Health related to COVID-19, we have revised our visitation policy:

One visitor per patient will be allowed. Patient must be COVID negative on admission or have met the criteria for discontinuation of COVID isolation.

Hours of visitation are 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM daily. All visitors must arrive by 5:30 PM to be admitted entry.

All visitors must pass temperature and symptom screening upon entry. Visitors must wear a well-fitting surgical mask continuously while in the facility.

All visitors will be restricted to the room of the patient they are visiting and will not be allowed in other patient rooms or congregate areas of the facility.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

