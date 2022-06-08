VA New York Harbor Healthcare System launches TeleCritical Care Program in Brooklyn VA Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit
June 8, 2022
New York City , NY — NEW YORK — The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System announced the launch of TeleCritical Care (TeleCC) at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center last week. TeleCritical Care is an advanced Telehealth program through which remote Intensive care physicians and nurses support the care of ICU patients by using virtual technologies and clinical information systems.
“TeleCritical Care exemplifies how the VA is leveraging advanced technologies to provide the highest quality services to Veterans,” Interim Medical Center Director Bruce Tucker said.
“The TeleCritical East Program welcomes the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System’s Brooklyn Campus as our 35th monitored site,” TeleCritical East Medical Director Joshua Rubenfeld, M.D. said. “We are eager to begin collaborating with you to provide excellent care to our Veterans.”
The system is designed to enhance quality by adding an additional layer of monitoring to standard care and increase access to intensive care expertise and consultation. TeleCC services allow for continuous monitoring of Veterans receiving ICU care, even when local providers are out of the room assisting with other critical patients.
Remote video assessments begin with a TeleCC provider or RN virtually entering an ICU room. When virtually entering a room, the remote TeleCC provider or RN becomes visible to the local staff and hospitalized Veteran on a dedicated room monitor. When the assessment has been completed, the camera turns away from the Veteran and the image of the remote provider is no longer visible on the monitor. In addition, the camera movement and position ensure that the Veteran and local staff know when video monitoring is occurring.
Brooklyn is the 35th site to affiliate with TeleCritical Care, and the 5th overall in New York State.
