Brooklyn Child Care Incorporated (BCCI)

Philosophy

At Brooklyn Child Care, we believe that children learn best through play and invite 3-year-old to five year old children to learn through active exploration of their environment and through meaningful interactions with their peers and adults. Our program focuses on the developing needs of the whole child so that his/her social, emotional, cognitive, and physical needs can be met.

We place emphasis on assisting children and their families as they make the initial entry to the school environment and believe that this effort helps set a positive foundation for ongoing successful school experiences. We warmly welcome and embrace children from all backgrounds and recognize that each child’s family and culture play a vital role in their development.

Parents play an integral role at Brooklyn Child Care, holding board positions, participating in fundraising, and writing for our quarterly newsletter, Tot off the Press. Together we share in making important decisions.

We strive to meet the individual needs of our families and strengthen community relations through ongoing workshops, meetings, and celebratory gatherings. At Brooklyn Child Care, we believe that teachers need to be life-long learners to offer their students optimal care and the finest experiences. We encourage and support the growth of our staff through ongoing professional development and seek to provide many opportunities to engage in collaboration with peers, reflection, and learning.

Brooklyn Child Care Inc. is a child-oriented center that focuses on the whole child. We use the Creative Curriculum as the framework for our learning as it is consistent with our beliefs, and it addresses the central aspects of child development.

We look at the child’s physical, emotional, social and intellectual needs. The cornerstone of our program is respect. The children see the respectful way the teachers interact with them and each other. They learn respect for the environment, each other and themselves.

Brooklyn Child Care Inc. is a child-oriented center that focuses on the whole child. We look at the child’s physical, emotional, social and intellectual needs. The cornerstone of our program is respect. The children see the respectful way the teachers interact with them and each other. They learn respect for the environment, each other and themselves.