Seagram M. Villagomez, MD received his undergraduate degree from Amherst College, in Chemistry and Spanish in 1999, and his medical degree from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine (NYUGSOM) in 2003. He went on to train at the NYU Internal Medicine Residency Program where he also served as a Chief Resident during the 2006-07 academic year. Dr. Villagomez then joined the faculty of the Department of Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System, New York Campus (VANYHHS) where he served in the Section of Primary Care for 6 years before transitioning to a hospitalist. In 2014, Dr. Villagomez helped establish the Hospitalist Program at the VANYHHS and served as its Section Chief from 2014-2021. He served as the VA Inpatient Site Director for the NYU Internal Medicine Residency Program where actively worked on improving the house staff education and the care of veterans. His interests include pre-operative medicine, expanding diversity in the medical field, improving quality of care and education on the inpatient medical service. He is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the NYUGSOM and his dedication was recognized when he was voted the 2014 VA Teacher of the Year by the NYU medical house staff. In 2016 he was named Director of the Advanced Medicine Clerkship by the Department of Medicine at the NYUGSOM. His work in Hospital Medicine in VANYHHS led to his appointment as the VISN 2 Lead Hospitalist for the Hospital Medicine Community of Practice lead in 2020.