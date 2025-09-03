Mr. Timothy H. Graham was appointed as the Medical Center Director for the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in January 2023.

Mr. Timothy H. Graham was appointed as the Deputy Medical Center Director at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center on May 24, 2021. With more than 2,400 employees, over 100,000 Veterans enrolled for care and a budget of more than $610 million, Mr. Graham leads one of the largest VA medical centers in the nation. He is also responsible for the Community Resource and Referral Center as well as five community-based outpatient clinics located in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland. The Washington DC VA medical Center provides a wide array of primary, speciality and tertiary care services. The Medical Center operates 164 acute care beds, 30 Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment beds and a 20-suite Fisher House. The Medical Center is home to an adjacent 120-bed Community Living Center which provides Veterans with geriatric long-term care, hospice and palliative care.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Graham served as the Associate Director for VA Northern California Health Care System from November 2016 through May 2021

Mr. Graham is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Graham is a graduate of the 2012 Health Care Leadership Development Program and a member of the 2010 class for Leadership VA.