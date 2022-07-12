Clinical Pastoral Education

The VA NYHHS CPE program is a part of the VA’s commitment to education. We have four residency positions and three fellow positions. The Residency Program is a year-long, full-time program that allows the student to complete four CPE program units. The Fellowship is a Mental Health Chaplaincy, year long program for advanced students, a prior Residency is preferred. Specialties in Geriatric Care, Palliative care and Substance Abuse are offered in the Fellowship.

The Veteran Administration New York Harbor Healthcare System (VA NYHHS) is made up of three campuses. The New York Campus and the Brooklyn Campus are acute healthcare facilities, each with a 200-bed capacity. The St. Albans campus is a long-term care facility with a 210-bed capacity. The VA residents and fellows collaborate with the CPE Certified Educator to set learning goals, and students are assigned to a campus that meets their learning needs. Students in the program are considered part of the team and attend interdisciplinary team meetings on the unit where they are assigned. They work with staff chaplains offer clinical guidance and consultation. Services that the CPE students typically serve include: Psychiatry, the Substance Abuse Recovery Program (SARP), Medical/Surgical, Ambulatory Surgery, the Community Living Center, Palliative Care, ICU and other outpatient care centers as needs are identified. Chaplain students also provide spirituality groups both in person and via video conferencing, as some outpatient care is now done via telehealth.