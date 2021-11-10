Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Post-Graduate Residency Program
New York Harbor Healthcare Medical Center offers a 12-month-long clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult emergency medicine designed to produce highly competent emergency medicine physician assistants. It offers advanced training and experience in both high acuity and low acuity patient settings. The experience and skills gained through this program will enhance your confidence in clinical practice and marketability for future career opportunities. Upon completion of this program, you should have confidence in initial management of critically ill patients, urgent care patient management and advanced procedural skills. It will also prepare you for the NCCPA CAQ emergency medicine exam in the future. This program offers a competitive stipend for your one year of training, two weeks paid vacation, sick leave, and options for health, dental and life insurance. Two residents will be accepted for this program annually.
- One-year commitment: September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023
- Highly integrated with well-established Emergency Medicine PA Residency curriculum
- Dedicated weekly EM Conference, ER Lectures, Toxicology lectures (every Wednesday)
- Diverse faculty from multiple hospitals within the area with interests including ultrasound, sim and more
- Scrubs and white coats provided
- Federal employee status
- Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
- Two residents selected per year
Post Graduate Residency Program Rotations
- Adult Emergency Medicine
- ICU/Critical Care
- SICU
- Trauma Surgery
- Community Emergency Medicine
- Mental Health
- Anesthesiology
- Woman’s Health
- Infectious Disease
- Orthopedics
- **Rotations subject to unexpected changes**
- New York Harbor Healthcare System- Manhattan & Brooklyn Campuses: 140-acute care bed facility servicing 14,500 ED patients & 11,000 walk-in clinic outpatient visits
- NYU Winthrop Hospital: An adult academic center that delivers advanced medical care through 75 divisions of specialties and is a 591-bed level 1 trauma center with an average 81,000 patients annually. (nyuwinthrop.org)
- **Off-site training sites subject to change**
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of an ARC-PA accredited program
- Current BLS and ACLS certification
- Completed application form including resume/curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendations: Emailed or mailed directly to Residency Training Director
- Vallerie Hirsch, PA-C at vallerie.hirsch@va.gov and Program Medical Director Antonio Saliba, MD, MPH at antonio.saliba@va.gov
- Personal Essay about why you are pursuing this residency program
- Physician Assistant School Transcripts sent to:
VA NYHHS- Brooklyn Campus
Emergency Department
Attn: Vallerie Hirsch, PA-C
Office G-501 D
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, New York 11209
Or:
Official transcripts can be emailed through school to Vallerie.Hirsch@va.gov
- Start Date for Submission of Applications: December 15, 2021
- Application Deadline: February 18, 2022
- Contingent offers for residency will be extended no later than May 25, 2021
- Residency Start Date: Approx. September 1, 2022
- Residency End Date: Approx. August 31, 2023
- Hiring preference for new graduates
Policy Regarding Physician Assistant Resident Candidate Preferences
- Click on the link below and electronically fill out the application
- Print and sign the application and email a PDF of the completed application, along with other application materials (CV, personal essay, ACLS/BLS certification documentation), to the Residency Training Director at vallerie.hirsch@va.gov and Program Medical Director Antonio Saliba, MD, MPH at antonio.saliba@va.gov
Applications to complete: