Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Post-Graduate Residency Program

New York Harbor Healthcare Medical Center offers a 12-month-long clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult emergency medicine designed to produce highly competent emergency medicine physician assistants. It offers advanced training and experience in both high acuity and low acuity patient settings. The experience and skills gained through this program will enhance your confidence in clinical practice and marketability for future career opportunities. Upon completion of this program, you should have confidence in initial management of critically ill patients, urgent care patient management and advanced procedural skills. It will also prepare you for the NCCPA CAQ emergency medicine exam in the future. This program offers a competitive stipend for your one year of training, two weeks paid vacation, sick leave, and options for health, dental and life insurance. Two residents will be accepted for this program annually.