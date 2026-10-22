The goal of New York Harbor's Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is to help novice nurses rapidly develop their skills and experience under the guidance of experienced preceptors and mentors. RN Residents will rotate between three facilities - located in the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens respectively - during their residency. This unique program provides RN Residents with a stipend and preceptors throughout the duration of the 1 year program.

As a newly-licensed RN, you will be provided with 100% protected clinical practice time (no floating), working 5 days per week with 8-hour shifts initially, advancing to 10-hour and 12-hour shifts based on clinical rotations. 80% of your time will be spent on the units, and 20% dedicated to didactics to enhance your critical thinking and clinical skills.

Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program

The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency at VA New York Harbor is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).

For Academic Year 2026-2027

The Fall PBRNR cohort will start in October 2026. Applications will open May 1, 2026.

Interested in Applying? Send us an email and we will reach out to you when we start recruitment.