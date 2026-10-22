Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
Bridging The Gap Between Academia and Clinical Practice
About VA New York Harbor's Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program:
The goal of New York Harbor's Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is to help novice nurses rapidly develop their skills and experience under the guidance of experienced preceptors and mentors. RN Residents will rotate between three facilities - located in the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens respectively - during their residency. This unique program provides RN Residents with a stipend and preceptors throughout the duration of the 1 year program.
As a newly-licensed RN, you will be provided with 100% protected clinical practice time (no floating), working 5 days per week with 8-hour shifts initially, advancing to 10-hour and 12-hour shifts based on clinical rotations. 80% of your time will be spent on the units, and 20% dedicated to didactics to enhance your critical thinking and clinical skills.
Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency at VA New York Harbor is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
For Academic Year 2026-2027
- The Fall PBRNR cohort will start in October 2026. Applications will open May 1, 2026.
Interested in Applying? Send us an email and we will reach out to you when we start recruitment.
Eligibility:
Applicants must meet the following program requirements:
- NO PREVIOUS WORK EXPERIENCE AS A LICENSED REGISTERED NURSE
- US Citizen, Registered Nurse with an un-restricted active license
- Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher overall
- Baccalaureate degree in nursing. BSN must be awarded from a program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
- The applicant must have passed their NCLEX prior to commencement of the program
- The ability to work well with colleagues and willing to build on their leadership skills to grow to become a professional team player
- RNs willing to adhere to the Veterans Affairs (VA) I-C-A-R-E (Integrity-Commitment-Advocacy Respect-Excellence) Values which supports VA's patient-centered care approach
- Able to devote 40 hours per week for one year (full-time) in the nurse residency program, attend all required courses, successfully complete all required projects and program evaluations. Background and/or Security Investigation required
Application Process:
Please provide:
- Current resume/CV including graduation date
- Two letters of reference from clinical faculty and one personal reference
- Unofficial Transcript (Official transcripts are required upon acceptance to the program) which must contain the applicant’s name
- Essay (500 words) describing your nursing career goals and the reason you are interested in working with Veterans
- Copy of your RN License (if you have taken your NCLEX).
Submit Resumes to:
Kiran Ashraf, MBA-HM, MSN, RN-BC
Program Director
Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
Office:
(Ext. 17065)
Cell:
Email: Kiran.ashraf@va.gov
OR
Audrey Graham O’Gilvie DNP ACNS-BC CCRN-K, RN
Patient Service Education Chief
Office:
(Ext. 13023)
Email: Audrey.Graham-Ogilvie@va.gov
OR
Britta Jennings RN, MA
Resource Manager
Office:
(Ext. 17564)
Email: Britta.Jennings@va.gov
Salary and Benefits
- Receive a stipend ($70, 502, as of AY2026-27) over the course of the year
- Accrue annual and sick leave starting from day one
- Eligible for health benefits, including medical, dental and vision
Completion of the residency gives our nurse residents recruitment priority for the ample staff nurse career opportunities across the VA. VA registered nurses are paid premium annual salaries, in addition to shift, holiday and weekend differential. VA registered nurses enjoy ample time off.
Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are considered health professions trainees (HPTs) and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to continue to care for Veterans within the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System.
Audrey Graham-O’Gilvie DNP, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K, RN
Patient Service Education Chief
VA New York Harbor health care
Email: audrey.graham-ogilvie@va.gov
Kiran Ashraf MBA-HM, MSN, RN-BC
Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PBRNR)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone:
Email: Kiran.ashraf@va.gov
Elsie Jolade DNP, FNP-BC, ACNS, CCRN
PB-RNR Program Faculty
VA New York Harbor health care
Email: Elsie.jolade@va.gov
Deirdre O’Flaherty DNP MSN RN APRN-BC NEA ONC FFRCSI
Registered Nurse
VA New York Harbor health care
Email: Deirdre.O'flaherty@va.gov