Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program
Announcing the Spring Cohort 2022 - Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program
The goal of New York Harbor's Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is to help novice nurses rapidly develop their skills and experience under the guidance of experienced preceptors and mentors. RN Residents will rotate between three facilities - located in the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens respectively - during their residency. This unique program provides RN Residents with a stipend and preceptors throughout the duration of the 1 year program.
As a newly-licensed RN, you will be provided with 100% protected clinical practice time (no floating), 5 days per week on the day shift, 80% of your time spent on the units, and 20% dedicated to didactics to enhance your critical thinking and clinical skills.
VA New York Harbor has 5 positions available for this program that commences on March 28, 2022.
Applicants must meet the following program requirements:
- US Citizen, Registered Nurse with an un-restricted active license
- Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher overall
- Baccalaureate degree in nursing and no previous work experience as a licensed RN.
- BSN must be awarded from a program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
- The applicant must have passed their NCLEX prior to commencement of the program
- The ability to work well with colleagues and willing to build on their leadership skills to grow to become a professional team player
- RNs willing to adhere to the Veterans Affairs (VA) I-C-A-R-E (Integrity-Commitment-Advocacy Respect-Excellence) Values which supports VA's patient-centered care approach
-
Able to devote 40 hours per week for one year (full-time) in the nurse residency program, attend all required courses, successfully complete all required projects and program evaluations. Background and/or Security Investigation required
Please provide:
- Current resume/CV including graduation date
- Two letters of reference from clinical faculty and one personal reference
- Unofficial Transcript (Official transcripts are required upon acceptance to the program) which must contain the applicant’s name
- Essay (500 word) describing your nursing career goals and the reason you are interested in working with Veterans
- Copy of your RN License (if you have taken your NCLEX).
- Work Hours: Monday to Friday 7:30am to 4pm
- Submit Resumes to Yvonne Brown @ yvonne.brown1@va.gov. (PBRN Residency Director)
Deadline for submission of documents is February 28, 2022.