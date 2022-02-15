The goal of New York Harbor's Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program is to help novice nurses rapidly develop their skills and experience under the guidance of experienced preceptors and mentors. RN Residents will rotate between three facilities - located in the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens respectively - during their residency. This unique program provides RN Residents with a stipend and preceptors throughout the duration of the 1 year program.

As a newly-licensed RN, you will be provided with 100% protected clinical practice time (no floating), 5 days per week on the day shift, 80% of your time spent on the units, and 20% dedicated to didactics to enhance your critical thinking and clinical skills.

VA New York Harbor has 5 positions available for this program that commences on March 28, 2022.