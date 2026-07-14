Psychology Training Programs
The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System provides training programs for doctoral-level graduate students at the externship, internship, and post-doctoral level. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System - Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
Pre-doctoral Externship Program
Contact:
Julia Buckley, PsyD (she/her)
Clinical Psychologist, VISN2 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH)
Co-Director, VISN2 CRH Psychology Externship Training Program
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010
Julia.buckley@va.gov
Ranjana Srinivasan, PhD (she/her)
Clinical Psychologist, VISN2 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH)
Co-Director, VISN2 CRH Psychology Externship Training Program
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010
Ranjana.srinivasan@va.gov
Pre-doctoral Internship Program
Christine P. Ingenito, Ph.D.
she/her/hers
Psychology Internship Training Director
Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street (136A- OPC, 2nd Floor)
New York, NY 10010
Post-doctoral Fellowship Program
Contact:
Christie Pfaff, Ph.D.
Director of Training and Section Chief, Psychology
Clinical Associate Professor, NYU School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street (136A OPC, 2nd Floor)
New York, NY 10010
Christie.Pfaff@va.gov
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System - Brooklyn Campus
Pre-doctoral Externship Program
Julija Stelmokas, Psy.D.
Co-Director, Brooklyn VA Psychology Externship Program
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System- Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B)
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Julija.stelmokas@va.gov
Wing (Angel) Mak, Psy.D.
Co-Director, Brooklyn VA Psychology Externship Program
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System- Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B)
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
718-836-6600 x23714
Wing.Mak@va.gov
Pre-doctoral Internship Program
Shalini Sehgal, Psy.D.
Director of Training
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System- Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B)
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
718-836-6600 x 26479
Shalini.Sehgal@va.gov
Jessica Esposito, Ph.D.
Assistant Director of Internship Training
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System – Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B)
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
jessica.esposito@va.gov
Post-doctoral Fellowship Program in Geropsychology
Valerie Abel, Psy.D., ABPP
Director of Training
Section Chief Psychology
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System- Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B)
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Valerie.abel@va.gov