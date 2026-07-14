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Psychology Training Programs

The VA New York Harbor Healthcare System provides training programs for doctoral-level graduate students at the externship, internship, and post-doctoral level. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

VA NY Harbor Healthcare System - Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)

Pre-doctoral Externship Program 

Contact:

Julia Buckley, PsyD (she/her)
Clinical Psychologist, VISN2 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) 
Co-Director, VISN2 CRH Psychology Externship Training Program
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010

Julia.buckley@va.gov 

Ranjana Srinivasan, PhD (she/her)
Clinical Psychologist, VISN2 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) 
Co-Director, VISN2 CRH Psychology Externship Training Program
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010

Ranjana.srinivasan@va.gov 

Pre-doctoral Internship Program 

Christine P. Ingenito, Ph.D.
she/her/hers 
Psychology Internship Training Director
Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus (Manhattan)
423 East 23rd Street  (136A- OPC, 2nd Floor)
New York, NY 10010

Christine.Ingenito@va.gov

Post-doctoral Fellowship Program

Contact:    

Christie Pfaff, Ph.D.
Director of Training and Section Chief, Psychology
Clinical Associate Professor, NYU School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry
VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, Margaret Cochran Corbin campus (Manhattan) 
423 East 23rd Street (136A OPC, 2nd Floor)
New York, NY  10010

Christie.Pfaff@va.gov
 

VA NY Harbor Healthcare System - Brooklyn Campus

Pre-doctoral Externship Program 

Julija Stelmokas, Psy.D.
Co-Director, Brooklyn VA Psychology Externship Program 
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-  Brooklyn Campus 
Psychology Division (116B) 
800 Poly Place 
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Julija.stelmokas@va.gov

Wing (Angel) Mak, Psy.D.
Co-Director, Brooklyn VA Psychology Externship Program 
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-  Brooklyn Campus 
Psychology Division (116B) 
800 Poly Place 
Brooklyn, NY 11209
718-836-6600 x23714
Wing.Mak@va.gov 

Pre-doctoral Internship Program 

Shalini Sehgal, Psy.D.
Director of Training
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-  Brooklyn Campus 
Psychology Division (116B) 
800 Poly Place 
Brooklyn, NY 11209
718-836-6600 x 26479
Shalini.Sehgal@va.gov

Jessica Esposito, Ph.D.
Assistant Director of Internship Training 
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System – Brooklyn Campus
Psychology Division (116B) 
800 Poly Place 
Brooklyn, NY 11209

jessica.esposito@va.gov 
 

Post-doctoral Fellowship Program in Geropsychology

Valerie Abel, Psy.D., ABPP 
Director of Training
Section Chief Psychology
VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-  Brooklyn Campus 
Psychology Division (116B) 
800 Poly Place 
Brooklyn, NY 11209

Valerie.abel@va.gov
 

Last updated: 