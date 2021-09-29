Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at VA New York Harbor health care
VISN 2 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the Manhattan VA Medical Center, the Brooklyn VA Medical Center, the St. Albans VA Medical Center in Queens, or elsewhere in VA New York Harbor health care, contact our Human Resources office at 212-686-7500, ext. 7635 (Manhattan), 718-630-3660 (Brooklyn), or 718-526-1000 (St. Albans).
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in New York City.
Contact us
Manhattan VA Medical Center
First floor
Human Resources Office
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010
Map of Manhattan campus
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7635
Hours: Daily, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Brooklyn VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Map of Brooklyn campus
Phone: 718-630-3660
Hours: Daily, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
St. Albans VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
179-00 Linden Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11425
Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus
Phone: 718-526-1000
Hours: Daily, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET