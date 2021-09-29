Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at VA New York Harbor health care

Build your career with us at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

VISN 2 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the Manhattan VA Medical Center, the Brooklyn VA Medical Center, the St. Albans VA Medical Center in Queens, or elsewhere in VA New York Harbor health care, contact our Human Resources office at 212-686-7500, ext. 7635 (Manhattan), 718-630-3660 (Brooklyn), or 718-526-1000 (St. Albans).

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.