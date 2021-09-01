 Skip to Content

North Bay Vet Center

Address

6010 Commerce Blvd.
Suite 145
Rohnert Park, CA 94928-5007

Phone

Vet Center Front 2021

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our North Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

North Bay Vet Center - Marin Civic Center

Located at

Marin Civic Center
10 North San Pedro Road
San Rafael, CA 94903

Phone

North Bay Vet Center - Marin County Community Access Point

North Bay Vet Center - Santa Rosa Junior College

Located at

Santa Rosa Junior College
1501 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Phone

Santa Rosa Junior College

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.