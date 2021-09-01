Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our North Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

North Bay Vet Center - Marin Civic Center Located at Marin Civic Center 10 North San Pedro Road San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions on Google Maps Phone 707-586-5966

North Bay Vet Center - Santa Rosa Junior College Located at Santa Rosa Junior College 1501 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 707-586-5966

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.