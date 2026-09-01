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VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

At VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1135

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025-5808

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Lake City VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

Stories

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is diagnosing serious blood conditions faster than ever, thanks to a new Flow Cytometry Department and an improved hematology workflow at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.

Nine people stand in a lab, smiling for a group photo.

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