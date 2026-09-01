VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
At VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1135
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025-5808
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Stories
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is diagnosing serious blood conditions faster than ever, thanks to a new Flow Cytometry Department and an improved hematology workflow at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.