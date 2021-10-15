About VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

The VA North Florida/South Georgia Health System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 26 locations serving a 50-county region in northern Florida and southern Georgia. Facilities include our Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, our Lake City VA Medical Center and our Jacksonville Navy VA Medical Center. We also have 3 multi-specialty outpatient clinics in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and The Villages, Florida; and community-based outpatient clinics in Lake City, Marianna, Middleburg, Ocala, Palatka, Perry, and St. Augustine, Florida; and St. Marys, Valdosta, and Waycross, Georgia. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA North Florida/South Georgia health services page.

The VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

The VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System maintains three research centers:

RR&D Brain Rehabilitation Research Center at the Malcom Randal VA Medical Center: assists Veterans with central nervous system injuries, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, or other brain impairments. This is located at the Malcolm Randal VA Medical Center.

Center of Innovation on Disability and Rehab Research in Gainesville and Tampa: Researches ways to improve rehabilitation services, and to provide long-term support to Veterans with disabilities.

Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center: Affiliated with the University of Florida to study ways to improve health care quality and safety for older Veterans and their caregivers.

Major research priorities include:

increasing Veterans' access to high-quality clinical trials

increasing the real-world impact of VA research

putting VA data to work for Veterans

actively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion

building community through VA research

Teaching and learning

Our medical centers are general medicine and surgery teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our primary affiliation is with the University of Florida, with whom we provide training to more than 180 medical school residents, interns, and students each year in the fields of dentistry, nursing, physical therapy, health services administration, and pharmacy.



We also have affiliations with Florida State University, Valdosta State University, Santa Fe College, and Florida Gateway College for programs in nursing, social work, physical therapy, medical technology, and health care administration. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.



We offer residencies in:

Dental general practice

Pharmacy

Physical therapy

Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse

Primary Care Optometry

Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners

Psychology

Fast facts

The VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is the largest VA health care system in the country, with two medical centers, a 45 bed Domiciliary, three large multi-specialty outpatient clinics, and nine community-based outpatient clinics spanning 40,000 square miles.

In 2020, we served 139,840 Veterans and completed 1.9 million outpatient visits.

The System provides a wide array of services to include primary care, tertiary care, specialty care in open heart surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, home based primary care, mental health intensive care management, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and telehealth.

We recently opened a new clinic in Middleburg, FL and replacement clinics in Valdosta, GA and St. Augustine, FL; with additional clinic under construction to include Ocala, Jacksonville, and a Primary Care/Mental Health facility in Gainesville, FL.

In 2020, we employed 5,709 people. Thirty-two percent of our employees were Veterans. We provided training and supervision to over 2,300 residents, fellows, and students through academic affiliations with over 200 educational institutions.

NF/SGVHS strives to foster a culture of quality, safety, and value by championing system redesign improvement projects to improve throughput, increase efficiency, and improve quality of care. The health system promotes innovation by becoming recognized as one of 33 VA’s Center for Innovation.

NF/SGVHS Local initiatives focus on improving care and the Veteran’s experience Our plans include investing in training for workforce succession planning, establishing open lines of communication to improve accountability and timely decision making, and creating an environment that fosters collaboration among employees and all community partners.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Long-Term Care Institute

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animals- AAALAC

American Accreditation of Blood Banks AABB

Council of Dental Accreditation

The Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education

American Psychological Association

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education

