Chaplain services
VA chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and pastoral care, available to patients, their families, and our staff. Chaplains are available to listen and encourage, offer comfort and hope, provide prayer and emotional support, and promote a sense of peace. In the Gainesville and Lake City VA Medical Centers, our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services. Our offices are located nearby if you would like to talk. Please feel free to call or drop-in at your convenience. We are also available to our OPC's and CBOC's by phone or virtually.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
Nondenominational chapels are available in the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center and Lake City VA Medical Center. They're open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 800-324-8387, ext. 107427 or 800-308-8387, ext. 392125.
Nondenominational Chapel
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
First floor
Room B230
Map of Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center campus
Phone: 800-324-8387, ext. 107427
Hours: 24/7
Lake City VA Medical Center
First floor
Room 117
Map of Lake City VA Medical Center campus
Phone: 800-308-8387, ext. 392125
Hours: 24/7
Services
