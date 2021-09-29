Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

Nondenominational chapels are available in the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center and Lake City VA Medical Center. They're open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 800-324-8387, ext. 107427 or 800-308-8387, ext. 392125.

Nondenominational Chapel

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

First floor

Room B230

Map of Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 800-324-8387, ext. 107427

Hours: 24/7

Lake City VA Medical Center

First floor

Room 117

Map of Lake City VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 800-308-8387, ext. 392125

Hours: 24/7

Services

