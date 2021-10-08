Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA North Florida/South Georgia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care.

Mailing address

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1601 SW Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

Lake City VA Medical Center

619 South Marion Avenue

Lake City, FL 32025

Main phone numbers

Local:

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 352-376-1611

Lake City VA Medical Center: 386-755-3016

Toll-free:

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 800-324-8387

Lake City VA Medical Center: 800-308-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711