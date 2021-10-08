Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA North Florida/South Georgia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care.
Mailing address
Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
Lake City VA Medical Center
619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025
Main phone numbers
Local:
- Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 352-376-1611
- Lake City VA Medical Center: 386-755-3016
Toll-free:
- Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 800-324-8387
- Lake City VA Medical Center: 800-308-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
Caregiver Support
800-324-8387 Ext. 104755/104751
352-376-1611 Ext. 104755/104751
Chaplain Service
800-324-8387 Ext. 107427
800-308-8387 Ext. 392125
Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392734
Community Care
Fisher House
Gastroenterology
352-376-1611 Ext. 106260 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 393911 (Lake City)
Geriatrics and Extended Care
352-376-1611 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 (Lake City)
Gynecology
352-271-4555 (Gainesville)
904-732-9898 (Jacksonville)
Hematology/Oncology
352-548-6000 Ext. 104327
Hospice and Palliative Care
386-755-3016 Ext. 392853
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
352-548-6205
800-324-8387 Ext. 106205
Medical Foster Home
Mental Health
352-376-1611 Ext. 106456
Military Sexual Trauma Care
Pharmacy Refills
352-374-6105
800-349-9457 (toll free from outside the North Florida/South Georgia area)
PTSD Care
Police Service
352-379-4091 (Gainesville)
386-719-3428 (Lake City)
850-513-7200 (Tallahassee)
904-475-6399 (Jacksonville)
352-674-5050 (The Villages)
Radiology
352-548-6356
386-755-3016 Ext. 392114
Recreation Therapy and Creative Arts Therapy
352-548-6000 Ext. 106535 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392696 (Lake City)
Registry Exams
Sleep Medicine
352-548-6000 Ext. 105616
Social Work
352-376-1611 Ext. 106367 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392578 (Lake City)
Spinal Cord Injury
352-376-1611 Ext. 106655 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392530 (Lake City)
Telehealth
352-548-6000 Ext. 103343
Wheelchair and Mobility
Whole Health
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System.
Phone: 352-548-6684 or 352-548-7130
Email: VHANFLPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 352-376-1611 or 386-755-3016 and ask for the administrator on duty.
-
Submit a FOIA request
The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) states that any person has a right of access to Federal agency records, except to the extent that such records are protected from release by a FOIA exemption or a special law enforcement record exclusion.
Requesting records maintained by VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Your request must be in writing and submitted by letter, fax or email
-
Email: VHANFLFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 352-384-7515
Mail:
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Attn: FOIA Office (001A-GV)
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
For questions about your request to VA North Florida/South Georgia
Phone: 800-324-8387, ext. 10107059
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA North Florida/South Georgia health care.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHANFLPublicAffairs@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018