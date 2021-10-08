 Skip to Content
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA North Florida/South Georgia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care.

Mailing address

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

Lake City VA Medical Center
619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025

Main phone numbers

Local: 

Toll-free: 

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711

Caregiver Support 

800-324-8387 Ext. 104755/104751
352-376-1611 Ext. 104755/104751

Chaplain Service 

800-324-8387 Ext. 107427
800-308-8387 Ext. 392125

Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) 

386-755-3016 Ext. 392734

Community Care

888-493-3260

Fisher House

352-548-6492

 

Gastroenterology

352-376-1611 Ext. 106260 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 393911 (Lake City)

Geriatrics and Extended Care

352-376-1611 (Gainesville) 
386-755-3016 (Lake City) 

Gynecology 

352-271-4555 (Gainesville) 
904-732-9898 (Jacksonville)

Hematology/Oncology

352-548-6000 Ext. 104327

Hospice and Palliative Care

386-755-3016 Ext. 392853

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program 

352-548-7726
352-316-2981

MOVE Weight Management Program 

352-548-6205
800-324-8387 Ext. 106205

Medical Foster Home 

352-264-7399

Mental Health

352-376-1611 Ext. 106456

Military Sexual Trauma Care

904-307-9604

 

Pharmacy Refills

352-374-6105
800-349-9457 (toll free from outside the North Florida/South Georgia area)

PTSD Care

352-548-6523

Police Service

352-379-4091 (Gainesville)
386-719-3428 (Lake City)

850-513-7200 (Tallahassee)
904-475-6399 (Jacksonville)

352-674-5050 (The Villages)

Radiology

352-548-6356
386-755-3016 Ext. 392114

Recreation Therapy and Creative Arts Therapy

352-548-6000 Ext. 106535 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392696 (Lake City)

Registry Exams

352-338-4900

Sleep Medicine

352-548-6000 Ext. 105616

Social Work 

352-376-1611 Ext. 106367 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392578 (Lake City)

Spinal Cord Injury

352-376-1611 Ext. 106655 (Gainesville)
386-755-3016 Ext. 392530 (Lake City)

Telehealth

352-548-6000 Ext. 103343

Wheelchair and Mobility

352-548-7463

Whole Health

352-363-8281

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System.

Phone: 352-548-6684 or 352-548-7130
Email: VHANFLPublicAffairs@va.gov 

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 352-376-1611 or 386-755-3016 and ask for the administrator on duty.

  • Submit a FOIA request

    The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) states that any person has a right of access to Federal agency records, except to the extent that such records are protected from release by a FOIA exemption or a special law enforcement record exclusion.

    Requesting records maintained by VA North Florida/South Georgia health care 

Your request must be in writing and submitted by letter, fax or email

  • Email: VHANFLFOIA@va.gov 
    Fax: 352-384-7515
    Mail:

    Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
    Attn: FOIA Office (001A-GV)
    1601 Southwest Archer Road
    Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

    For questions about your request to VA North Florida/South Georgia

    Phone: 800-324-8387, ext. 10107059 

    Additional FOIA request information

  • Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.

  • See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.

  • If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA North Florida/South Georgia health care.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHANFLPublicAffairs@va.gov 

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: