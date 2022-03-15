 Skip to Content

Virtual Sexual Assault Resource Summit # 1

Intimate Violence Program graphic with orange tulip

Virtual Sexual Assault Resource Summit for the Greater Jacksonville Area

When
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

You may also contact the IPVAP coordinators at the NF/SGVHS directly to register for these events, request more information, or to discuss any relationship and heath safety needs you may have.  See info below:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. The  North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System(NF/SGVHS) cares about Veterans affected by Sexual Assault (SA) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).  

Hope serves as a bridge between adversity and healing. Receiving support and connection from the VA can offer more possibilities for a better future.  The Journey to Wellness after Sexual Assault begins with hope. We encourage Veterans, their partners and VA staff to talk with their local IPVAP Coordinator and learn about available resources and services. Together we can make a difference.  See information below on one of three events coming up.

Link to event See all events

Last updated: