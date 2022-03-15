Virtual Sexual Assault Resource Summit # 3

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System(NF/SGVHS) cares about Veterans affected by Sexual Assault (SA) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

Hope serves as a bridge between adversity and healing. Receiving support and connection from the VA can offer more possibilities for a better future. The Journey to Wellness after Sexual Assault begins with hope. We encourage Veterans, their partners and VA staff to talk with their local IPVAP Coordinator and learn about available resources and services. Together we can make a difference. See information below on summit #3.