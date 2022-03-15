Virtual Sexual Assault Resource Summit # 3
Virtual Sexual Assault Resource Summit for Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City areas
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
You may also contact the IPVAP coordinators at the NF/SGVHS directly to register for these events, request more information, or to discuss any relationship and heath safety needs you may have. See info below:
- Ashley Harrison, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, 352-278-8851, Ashley.Harrison@va.gov
- Kimberly Helm, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, 352-316-2981, Kimberly.Helm@va.gov
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System(NF/SGVHS) cares about Veterans affected by Sexual Assault (SA) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).
Hope serves as a bridge between adversity and healing. Receiving support and connection from the VA can offer more possibilities for a better future. The Journey to Wellness after Sexual Assault begins with hope. We encourage Veterans, their partners and VA staff to talk with their local IPVAP Coordinator and learn about available resources and services. Together we can make a difference. See information below on summit #3.