Black/African American Whole/Mental Health panel discussion and additional webinars

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This is the time to raise awareness about mental health resilience and recovery and provide information and resources to Veterans and their families, friends, and caregivers.

On behalf of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, the Gainesville VA Mental Health Council would like to invite you to participate in Whole Health Summits Mental Health Monday's webinars for the month of May.

Included in these webinars the Black/African American Whole/Mental Health panel discussion scheduled for Monday, May 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Access the discussion here.

In addition to the May 23 panel discussion, there are three other webinars on various topics to include Caregiver Suicide Prevention, Spirituality and Mental Health, and Access to mental health services through the VA and community partners. More information on these can be found at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/health-services/mental-health-care/.