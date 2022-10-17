VA Medication Take Back Day

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System would like to invite you to VA Take Back Day. VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming Veterans and non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, whether or not they have any affiliation to Veterans or VA.

This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

On October 29, 2022 from 10am- 2pm drive thru drop off will be available at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville (Bed Tower Entrance) and Lake City VA Medical Center in Lake City (Entrance off Marion Ave). Additionally, Jacksonville VA Clinic (Jefferson St.), The Villages VA Clinic, Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (Tallahassee), and Ocala VA Clinic will have MedSafe receptacles located inside the clinic for safe disposal.